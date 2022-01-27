Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Decreases By 95.1%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the December 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. 9,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

