Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Declines By 97.2%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of PTCHF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. PureTech Health has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.04.
PureTech Health Company Profile
