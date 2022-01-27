Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Declines By 97.2%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of PTCHF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. PureTech Health has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.04.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

