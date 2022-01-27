Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Decreases By 97.0%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the December 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RLBD traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 379,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Real Brands has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

