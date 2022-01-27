Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Grows By 1,493.5%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 1,493.5% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

REPYY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 97,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,966. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Repsol has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

