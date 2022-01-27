Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Increases By 3,500.0%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $20.15. 32,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,174. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.