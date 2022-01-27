Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Drops By 91.2%

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 352,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,916 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

