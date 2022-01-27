Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Drops By 83.3%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SFRGY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.42.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFRGY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.