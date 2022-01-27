Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Decreases By 87.5%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SZGPY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SZGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

