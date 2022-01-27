Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Decreases By 87.5%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SZGPY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.25.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
