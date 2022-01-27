Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Decreases By 84.6%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHSY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.10. 111,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.65. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

