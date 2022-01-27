Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Decreases By 85.2%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGSOY. UBS Group upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,591.50.

Shares of SGS stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $27.35. 85,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. SGS has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $33.82.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

