Short Interest in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Decreases By 92.5%

Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $1,458,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $3,159,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $2,916,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $4,413,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $4,139,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHQA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,506. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

