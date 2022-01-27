Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Decreases By 82.3%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 149,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,499. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

