Short Interest in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FLYA) Expands By 1,500.0%

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FLYA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 28,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Company Profile

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

