Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Expands By 2,900.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 225,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,740. Surge Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

