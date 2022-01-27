Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Expands By 2,900.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Surge Battery Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 225,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,740. Surge Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.
About Surge Battery Metals
