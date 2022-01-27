Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Declines By 94.1%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TIAIY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
