Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Declines By 94.1%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TIAIY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

