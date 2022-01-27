Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Increases By 1,359.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 1,359.8% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TEI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 167,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,601. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

