Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Declines By 96.4%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRUMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Terumo in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TRUMY stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 108,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.25. Terumo has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $50.53.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

