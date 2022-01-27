Short Interest in Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Expands By 8,000.0%

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Tharisa from GBX 180 ($2.43) to GBX 200 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Tharisa stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

