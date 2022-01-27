Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Increases By 2,800.0%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($29.01) to GBX 2,160 ($29.14) in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,442.00.

The Weir Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 20,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,707. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

