Short Interest in Tkb Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Rises By 1,100.0%

Tkb Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tkb Critical Technologies 1 stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tkb Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of Tkb Critical Technologies 1 stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 2,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. Tkb Critical Technologies 1 has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

