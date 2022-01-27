Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Declines By 95.2%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TKGSY remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.92.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

