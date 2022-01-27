Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Increases By 1,850.0%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the third quarter worth $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the third quarter worth $858,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter worth $1,336,000.

Shares of NYSE NDP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

