Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Drops By 91.5%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TANNZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

