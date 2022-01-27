Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Grows By 675.0%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 63,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,879. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on UCBJY shares. UBS Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.84.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

