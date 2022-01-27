Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Decreases By 94.9%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of US Nuclear stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.38.
About US Nuclear
