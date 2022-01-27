Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Decreases By 94.9%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of US Nuclear stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron, Overhoff, and Corporate segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

