Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Rises By 873.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, an increase of 873.2% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ VTWV traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $132.26. 96,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,855. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $120.84 and a 52-week high of $156.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

