Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Increases By 5,300.0%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,949,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VRUS stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,482. Verus International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

