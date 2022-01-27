Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Increases By 5,300.0%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,949,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VRUS stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,482. Verus International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
About Verus International
