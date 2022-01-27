Short Interest in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Decreases By 90.5%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the December 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 74,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGII stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,709. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

