Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Drops By 99.1%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,088,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RDGL stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,623. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Vivos has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.27.

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

