Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Declines By 82.1%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VONOY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 130,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,837. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $1.9855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 15.6%.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

