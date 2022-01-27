Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Declines By 81.8%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFTSF remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Thursday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile
Read More: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.