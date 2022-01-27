Short Interest in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Expands By 1,100.0%

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:WAVC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. 16,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,644. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

About Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1

