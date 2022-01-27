Short Interest in West China Cement Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Drops By 99.9%

West China Cement Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of West China Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCHNF remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Thursday. West China Cement has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

West China Cement Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and cement products. It offers materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, water conservancy, and water transfer projects.

