Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Grows By 1,100.0%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WINC. UBS Group began coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ WINC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 39,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period.

