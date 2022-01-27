Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €75.00 ($85.23) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.92 ($73.77).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €0.28 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €58.18 ($66.11). 973,171 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.59. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion and a PE ratio of 37.06.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.