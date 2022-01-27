Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIER) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 1,468.3% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,838. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Get Sierra Lake Acquisition alerts:

Sierra Lake Acquisition Company Profile

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.