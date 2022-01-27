Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) rose 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 155,386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 77,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

SMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The stock has a market cap of C$256.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$76.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

In other news, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

