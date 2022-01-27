Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

