Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGFY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Signify Health alerts:

SGFY stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Signify Health by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Signify Health by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.