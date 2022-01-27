Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $421.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Sika has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

