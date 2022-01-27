Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stake Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Silgan worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

