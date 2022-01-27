Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $57.00. The stock traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 4528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLGN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $190,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

