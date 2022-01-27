Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,924 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

