Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,924 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
Recommended Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.