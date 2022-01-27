Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Update

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, an increase of 2,314.8% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 574.7 days.

Shares of SVLKF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 6,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Silver Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Get Silver Lake Resources alerts:

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.