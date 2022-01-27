Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVM. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVM opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

