Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 9.2%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) dropped 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.31 and last traded at $90.30. Approximately 28,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,370,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.48.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $2,167,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 3,920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,998,000 after acquiring an additional 185,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.