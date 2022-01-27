Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 20008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31.

About Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

