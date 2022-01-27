Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.45. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after buying an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Simmons First National by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 345,448 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 332,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 799.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 189,144 shares in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

