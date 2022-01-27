Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

SFNC stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,882. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simmons First National stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

