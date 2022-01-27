Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the December 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SINGY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 36,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.